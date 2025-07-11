Halestorm Shares New Song “Rain Your Blood On Me”

Home News Leila DeJoui July 11th, 2025 - 11:10 PM

On July 11, 2025, the rock band Halestorm, released a new song. The band debuted their new single, “Rain Your Blood On Me,” during their short set at Black Sabbath’s final show. Their new single is set to be featured on their new, upcoming album, Everest, which is anticipated to be released on Aug. 8 via Atlantic Records, according to an article by BlabberMouth.

Listen to and watch “Rain Your Blood On Me.”

“Rain Your Blood On Me” is a heavy siren call which begins with a thumping beat. Shortly after the beat starts, the drums, by Arehay Hale, begin the start of the instrumentals. The guitarist, Joe Hottinger, begins with his riffs as Lzzy Hale’s vocals work their way into the song. There is also the groovy bass which is presented in the song, which is played by Josh Smith.

The band’s new single follows two previously released singles. Before “Rain Your Blood On Me,” the band has also released “Darkness Always Wins” and the title track, “Everest.” “Our album Everest is a story of our journey as a band, full of beautiful endings and new beginnings,” said Hale. “We weave a tangled web of melancholy, frustration, anger and the vast purgatory of love and love lost. It is a rollercoaster of epic musical detours, great songwriting and completely unhinged twists and turns. Everest is an auditory representation of the four pillars of HALESTORM. Let us reintroduce ourselves and invite you into our world…if you dare.”