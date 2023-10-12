Health & Venera Team Up On Pulsing New Single & Video “Ochre”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 12th, 2023 - 2:50 PM

According to revolvermag.com, Venera is the experimental electronic project formed by Korn‘s guitarist James “Munky” Shaffer and composer and filmmaker Chris Hunt. The duo are about to drop their self titled debut album and today the group have shared their latest single “Ochre.”

Th song features special guests Health, and as a whole, “Ochret” brings a sort of ghostly vocals, pulsing beats and neon streaked atmospherics that make up the Venera’s signature sound of industrial rock.

“‘Ochre’ came early on in the recording process of the album.” Hunt commented. “For me, it recalls a beast stealthily moving through a dark space, or a strange ritual unfolding in moonlight.”

Health‘s Jake Duzsik adds: “It was refreshing to contribute to a track that is focused on creating atmosphere and feeling rather than simply capitulating to the endless regurgitation of standard verse/chorus structure. It is grounding to reconnect to the building blocks of music making that are elemental and emotional, and I wish I got to do it more often.”

Also Venera’s debut album includes guest appearances by VOWWS singer Rizz, Queens of the Stone Age collaborator Alain Johannes and former Mars Volta drummer Deantoni Parks.

Venera will be released October 13 by Mike Patton’s record label Ipecac and Revolver has an exclusive colored vinyl variant that limited to 300 copies.