Haerts Shares Lo-Fi Video for Melodic New Song “It’s Too Late”

HAERTS on the Mojave Stage.

A new video for HAERTS latest song “It’s Too Late” directed by Julian Klincewicz follows vocalist Nini Fabi walking along the street at night. The song came out in November with the announcement for their upcoming album Dream Nation, due March 12.

It’s a song full of longing, starting with the lines “What if I could find another way to fly/Let me go back to the moment/When our love was held together by the sky/Could I be the one you wanted?” A reasonably downtempo rhythm and synth riff propel the song under Fabi’s vocals.

Klincewicz’ video captures the feel of the track with a nocturnal cityscape, cars, streetlights and reflections superimposed over Fabi’s dancing steps. The lo-fi film focuses on layered movement as Fabi twirls along the sidewalk.

Keyboardist/guitarist Benny Gebert had his own comment on the wildness of the shoot, “We filmed the video with Julian during one of the craziest nights in LA. It was all about Nini walking through the empty streets of the city. We wanted it to be a journey through the night, both physically and emotionally, and also capture some of that night time energy of LA. At some point during the shoot I was in a parking lot with a friend, when someone came running towards us with a gun. Luckily, we were able to get away unharmed and we finished the video that night. It was definitely a huge shock. I guess we captured the night time in more ways than we set out to.”

The video for HAERTS’ previous single “For the Sky” was also directed by Klincewicz. It’s a similarly dreamy song featuring Ed Droste of Grizzly Bear and the video fits the vibe. Dream Nation is the outfit’s third album after HAERTS (2014) and New Compassion (2018).

Photo credit: Owen Ela