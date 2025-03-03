Spiritbox Share Statement Regarding Unauthorized Song Release

Home News Cait Stoddard March 3rd, 2025 - 5:47 PM

According to loudwire.com, Spiritbox dropped a song earlier today but the music has since been taken down. Vocalist Courtney LaPlante addressed the situation in a message on social media. In a post on X, the artist stated that the song was not meant to come out today.

“I don’t normally like to air our behind the scenes things like this, but we did not approve putting out another single today. None of us were aware this was happening. I am extremely disappointed and only found out about it late last night, by chance. Trying to take it down ASAP.” said LaPlante.

Spiritbox has already shared the songs “Soft Spine,” “Perfect Soul” and “No Loss, No Love” from their upcoming album Tsunami Sea, which will be out later this week on March 7. However, fans were pleased when they realized another track from the record, “Crystal Roses,” was available on streaming services earlier today.