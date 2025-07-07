Midwife & Matt Jencik Team Up For Collaborative New Single & Video “Only Death Is Real”

Home News Juliet Paiz July 7th, 2025 - 12:33 AM

Midwife and Matt Jencik have come together for a quiet and powerful new song and video called “Only Death Is Real.” It’s the first single from their upcoming album Never Die, and it feels both heavy and peaceful at the same time.

The song is slow and simple, but full of feeling. It starts with soft guitar and steady rhythms that slowly build. Her vocals are soft and distant. The track is about facing the end, as we all know how death is always there, shaping how we live and what we hold close.

The video matches the song’s energy. There are numerous cryptic yet alluring images and videos that play and we see that there is no clear story. There is merely a strong feeling of being in between the past and present, life and loss. Every shot lingers, giving you time to feel it.

Even though Jencik and Midwife recorded the song in different cities, their connection comes through clearly. His voice is grounded and close. Hers floats above it, soft and haunting. Together, they create something that feels honest and real.

The song invites you to sit with hard truths in a calm way. The song is sad, but also beautiful. It reminds us that even in the dark, we can find something worth holding on to.