Jack Black And Greg Kurstin Most Recent Guests For Dave Grohl’s Seventh Hanukkah Sessions

On the seventh night of Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin’s Hanukkah Sessions, another surprising gift came. The gift was Tenacious D’s own Jack Black delivering a rendition of Rush’s “The Spirit of Radio. With Grohl on Drums and Kurstin on the keys, Black gave a phenomenal vocal performance. Tenacious D’s other half Kyle Gass also made an appearance, briefly entering the stage with an “applause” sign. Check out the full performance below.

Previous appearances include director Judd Apatow, who joined on a cover of The Spinning Wheels’ “Blood, Sweat and Tears.” P!nk then popped in singing her very own “Get The Party Started” and Karen O from the Yeah Yeah Yeah’s helped on “Heads Will Roll.” Beck also joined, singing his own E-Pro. This marks the first year the Hannukah Sessions held an in-person event. It was held at the Largo in Los Angeles, CA. The venue holds 250 people. The sessions began over the pandemic, with profits going toward the Anti-Defamation League. They have previously covered the Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage,” Drake’s “Hotline Bling,” Mountian’s “Mississippi Queen,” Peaches’ “Fuck The Pain Away ” and Bob Dylan’s “Rainy Day Women #12 & 35” to name a few.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford