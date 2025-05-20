Home News Jazmin Mendoza May 20th, 2025 - 1:10 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Renowned music venue The Brooklyn Mirage remains closed and postpones Memorial Day weekend concerts due to ongoing permit and inspection issues. Although the venue has been undergoing recent renovations, it has yet to secure the necessary approvals from city authorities.

The Brooklyn Mirage released a statement reading:

“We’re sad to announce that our Brooklyn Mirage shows through Memorial Day weekend have been moved to dates in July and August.

We apologize to our incredible community of fans, artists, crew members, and staff for the delay. Although the Brooklyn Mirage is opening later than anticipated, we are making great progress towards opening our doors. We take responsibility for the delay and are working diligently with the City of New York to make sure that we meet all regulations and requirements, so that we can deliver a safe and unforgettable experience for everyone.

All Memorial Day weekend shows have been moved to July and August. If you cannot attend the rescheduled shows, you will be given a full refund. All ticket holders will receive an SMS and email message with show details and next steps.

We deeply appreciate the patience and support of our community as we work 24/7 to bring you the groundbreaking experience we promised with the new Brooklyn Mirage. We’re committed to keeping you informed and will share updates about our progress and expected opening date by the end of this week.

Thank you for being part of this community – we look forward to welcoming you back soon.”

Originally supposed to reopen May 1, 2025, with a performance by DJ Sara Landry, unfortunately, the venue was unable to meet the inspection deadlines, which led to the cancellation of the opening night and weekend concerts to be cancelled. Along with the band cancellations was the popular band Chainsmokers. The band later posted a statement on their Instagram reading:

“Ugh, hey NYC. We were praying we wouldn’t have to write this but… We are so fking bummed rn but ya, as I’m sure you’ve been wondering but our shows at the Mirage this week are being postponed until AUGUST 7 + 8. We are being told the venue still does not have the permitting required to open. We are truly devastated. We put so much into building an amazing show for our favorite city but this is just how things go sometimes. Fuck. After seeing some other artists shows come down at mirage, we of course considered moving the shows to another location BUT because we have two nights we couldn’t find any venue that could fit everyone with leaving a thousand or more people out, which did not seem fair to do to some of you.”

The bands’ show will be rescheduled to August 7 and 8, according to Brooklyn Vegan.





