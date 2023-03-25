Pussy Riot to Receive Woody Guthrie Prize

Home News Gracie Chunes March 25th, 2023 - 2:37 PM

Russian feminist protest and performance art group Pussy Riot will be awarded the Woody Guthrie Prize. The prize is given annually to an artist who “best exemplifies Guthrie’s spirit and work by speaking for the less fortunate through music, film, literature, dance, or other art forms and serving as a positive force for social change.” The ceremony will take place from Monday, May 5 to Wednesday May 7 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. On Tuesday, May 6, Pussy Riot will receive the award at the Woody Guthrie Center’s 10th anniversary celebration and will perform at the city’s Cain’s Ballroom that evening.

Members Masha Alyokhina and Nadya Tolokonnikova will accept the prize and sit for an interview on Tuesday. Later that night, Pussy Riot will give their multimedia piece Riot Days its U.S. premiere at Cain’s Ballroom.

In a press release on the topic, Tolokonnikova shared: “It feels fitting to be awarded in the spirit of Woody, I think he would love Pussy Riot’s anti-fascist message. Usually, when pussy riot gets added to lists, it’s not always a good thing, but we are honored to be on this one. We don’t really do folk, but we don’t really do punk either, we simply scream and protest as loud as we can, and hope we can show others they can do the same. Like Woody said, any fool can make something complicated, our message is clear and simple. Anyone can be Pussy Riot. Riot. Riot. Resist.”

Other recipients of the Woody Guthrie Prize include Chuck D, Bruce Springsteen and Mavis Staples. (Pitchfork)