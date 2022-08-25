Dropkick Murphys Drops New Stomping Anthem Song “Ten Times More” With Help From Woody Guthrie

The Dropkick Murphys are back with a new stomping anthem song. With help from Woody Guthrie, the band has dropped “Ten Times More”.

Though the Dropkick Murphys and Woody Guthrie are separated by time and space, “Ten Times More” is part of their new album This Machine Still Kills Fascists, which will be out via the band’s Dummy Luck Music on September 30 and which aims to bring Guthrie’s words to life. The accompanying music video features the Dropkick Murphys performing the minimalist track – it features nothing but percussion, harmonica, and the band’s voices – stomping along in a grainy homevideo-style recording. The band used the original demo take for their album – extra stomp tracks, harmonica, and backing vocals were added later, but the drums, majority of the stomping, shaker, lead and backups were original. The band loved the organic feel they captured, and did not want to change it.

The band will be seen on November 5 & 6 at Punk in the Park, located in Oak Canyon Park in Orange County, CA. They previously shared another song from their new album, titled “Two 6’s Upside Down”. The band had previously announced the album back in June of this year.

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz