Mikael Åkerfeldt Speaks on New Music From Storm Corrosion “I Think It’s Probably Gonna Happen At Some Point”

Leila DeJoui June 30th, 2025 - 10:54 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Back in 2012, the band, Storm Corrosion, released their one and only album, which was self-titled. Since then, fans have wondered if they will ever release music again. The band is made up of the Opeth frontman, Mikael Åkerfeldt, and member of Porcupine Tree, Steven Wilson. Their album had contributions from another member of Porcupine Tree, Gavin Harrison, and acclaimed woodwind player, Ben Castle and The London Session Orchestra. For over a decade, fans have been asking for another album, or at least some more music. After a recent interview with Sinusoidal Music, Åkerfeldt had revealed that it is possible that the audience may get more music, according to an article by Metal Injection.

“No, it’s not really going anywhere. I mean, other than when we talk — or text rather. Usually when we’re texting, [Steven] usually sends me funny clips or something. So we’re not necessarily talking about any collaborations or music or anything like that in terms of us doing something. But we have talked a lot over the years about doing another Storm Corrosion, especially, because we’re both very happy with that record,” said Åkerfeldt. “But none of us, we don’t really know what to do, because we are not the type of people who would want to repeat ourselves. Even if I think that album is great, and there’s more to do with that sound, I think we wanna probably do something different. And I’m thinking maybe something that’s even more hard, more special, eclectic. I think it’s probably gonna happen at some point.”