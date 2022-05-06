Mikael Åkerfeldt Of Opeth Releases Soundtrack For Netflix’s Clark, Myrkur & Tobias Forge Of Ghost Appear In The Series

Home News Noah Janowski May 6th, 2022 - 11:41 AM

Opeth vocalist and guitarist has released the soundtrack to Netflix’s new crime/comedy series, Clark. The Opeth members composed the soundtrack album but contributed his vocals to just four the soundtrack’s 34 songs.

Akerfeldt made a statement on composing the soundtrack to The PRP.

“Writing the music for Clark is probably one of the most rewarding things I’ve done musically. It was so fun. Challenging but fun. I wanted to do a good job, of course, and provide music that would fit with the rather bizarre tale of Clark Olofsson. I had to conjure up a sound for him. His sound. It’s all in my head, I guess, but it felt like I was on to something after having finished the first track. The immediate feedback from Jonas Åkerlund was almost overly positive. So I just took it from there,” Akerfeldt said.

He continued, “During the pandemic, I wrote so much music for this project, but I like to think I didn’t stray too much from the ‘original sound of Clark. The finished soundtrack record is a downright wish-mash of musical styles. Some sounds I’m familiar with. Other sounds were brand new to me. Or old, depending on how you see it. Brand ‘old’? The album doesn’t really make musical sense at all, and that’s pretty much the purpose. Writing music to portray the multi-faceted story of a man like Clark Olofsson was bound to generate some type of musical insanity. It (the music) is just all over the place. Oddly enough, so is my own personal taste in music. Even if many would deem Clark ‘a man insane,’ it really helped me in my work. No boundaries (let’s cross them). No rules (let’s break them). Anything goes…”

Metal artists also appear in the show. Tobias Forge of Ghost appears in the series as a violinist. Myrkur (aka Amalie Bruun) landed a small role in the series as well.

Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi