Opeth Shares Official Performance Video For “§1”

Trent Tournour June 5th, 2025 - 6:35 PM

Prog metal legends Opeth have put out a brand new video for the opening track of their recently released album The Last Will and Testament. The video is billed as a promo video and lends a menacing industrial aesthetic to the quintets iconic prog death blend. It also features footage of a whole live performance of the song which allows viewers to sit back and watch as the death metal mainstays carefully craft their sound, moving deftly from transition and song part to another and keeping the energy and intensity at a fever pitch throughout.

Frontman Mikael Åkerfeldt addressed the choice to use performance for the promotional in his typical offhand, down-to-earth style saying “We figured it’s a bit more happening to look at (should you decide to do so) than a lyric video. ‘§1’ is the opener on “The Last Will And Testament.” A good song. I like it! The video looks good. As good as it can look when involving 5 middle-aged, slightly hungover geezers miming along to something. We shot it in some industrial area in Birmingham (UK) on the latest Euro tour.”

Speaking of Opeth’s European tours, fans will be excited to hear that they have a brand new set of dates throughout the continent in summer and fall and are hitting Australia and Japan in November. They’re still touring behind their November 2024 album The Last Will and Testament which was well received by critics and fans alike. Assuredly, if fans check out any of these dates the bands will be playing material from their classic catalogue as well.

Check out the video for the song below: