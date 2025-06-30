Gary Holt Speaks About Fired Former Exodus Member Steve “Zetro” Souza, Claiming He Was “Bringing Everybody’s Spirits Down”

Home News Leila DeJoui June 30th, 2025 - 9:58 PM

Exodus performing at The Regent Theater in Los Angeles, CA, USA on 7 December, 2024

Photo Credit: Sam Pittman

On June 16, the guitarist for Exodus, Gary Holt, was interviewed by the Serbian hard rock and heavy metal journalist, Jadranka Janković Nešić. The interview took place when the band played at SKCNS Fabrika in Novi Sad. During the time, the San Francisco Bay Area thrash metal pioneers were on their 2025 European tour, which went through the spring and summer, according to an article by Blabbermouth. During the interview, the guitarist had opened up about the departure of one of his former bandmates. The singer, Steve “Zetro” Souza, had recently left the band and following the departure, the band made the decision to bring the vocalist, Rob Dukes, back.

Watch the interview with Holt.

“Well, I don’t wanna go into any details ’cause there’s no bad blood,” said Holt. “It’s just we’re all getting older and we want to be happy. And he was not happy. He was very unhappy. He was awesome on stage and awesome in the studio and awesome to the fans and there’s no problem with that. And I loved his performance and his voice is as great as ever. But it’s the time when you’re not on stage when it became to where it’s bringing everybody’s spirits down. And this is a hard job to do when you’re our age. Every single time I go to the airport to go on tour, I’m sad, ’cause I’m leaving my grandchildren and my kids and my wife and my house, and it’s hard. But once I get out here [on tour], I’m with my brothers and I have fun. And if that part isn’t fun anymore, then none of it’s fun. Maybe on stage — maybe. But we’re happy now. Rob’s here and all five of us hang out and spend a lot of time together and we have a good time.”