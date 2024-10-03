Sol Invicto Featuring Deftones & Cypress Hill Members Announce New EP Loosely Aware For November 2024 Release, Shares New Single “The Obvious Play”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 3rd, 2024 - 6:05 PM

Today, underground metal band Sol Invicto has announced the released of their debut EP, Loosely Aware, drops on November 8. The upcoming EP showcases the band’s unique blend of furious riffs, razor-sharp lead guitar lines, industrial and electronic elements all infused with the percussive artist Eric Bobo. Loosely Aware signals a bold new chapter for the band as they prepare to record a full length metal album later this year.

Accompanying the EP announcement is the release of the single, “The Obvious Play”, which features guest vocals from Sean Plague of Plague To Pyres. As a whole, the tune is great by how the vein-jolting music and mind-dazzling vocal performance brings a gloriously nasty and soul-crushingly heavy sounds within the madness.

Sol Invicto is an underground metal powerhouse founded by producer and guitarist Richie Londres, alongside Stephen Carpenter of Deftones and Bobo of Cypress Hill. Fusing heavy riffs, industrial beats and Latin-infused percussion, the project has carved out its own unique space in the world of experimental metal.