Cypress Hill Announce Spring 2024 Tour With Fellow Rap Groups Pharcyde and Souls Of Mischief

Home News Nyah Hamilton January 20th, 2024 - 6:14 PM

Cypress Hill have announced their Spring 2024 Tour with fellow rap groups Pharcyde and Souls Of Mischief. The tour dates are located down below.

Cypress Hill is an American hip-hop group formed in South Gate, California in 1988. The group consists of rapper B-Real (Louis Freese), DJ Muggs (Lawrence Muggerud) and rapper Sen Dog (Senen Reyes). Cypress Hill was the first Latino-American hip-hop group to achieve mainstream success. They are known for their unique sound, which blends heavy metal and Latin music influences with hip-hop.

They have released several successful albums throughout their career, including their self-titled debut album in 1991, which went double platinum in the United States. Some of their most popular songs include “Insane in the Brain,” “How I Could Just Kill a Man,” and “Hits from the Bong.” The band has been nominated for multiple Grammy Awards and has sold over 20 million records worldwide.

According to Brooklyn Vegan, “Cypress Hill have announced the “We Legalized It” tour, which has them out this spring with The Pharcyde and Souls of Mischief. The tour kicks off April 18 in Boston and the NYC show is at Brooklyn Steel on April 19. Their schedule also includes festival appearances at Columbus’ Sonic Temple and Daytona’s Welcome to Rockville, a stop at Colorado’s Red Rocks to open for Sublime with Rome, and more.”

CYPRESS HILL – 2024 TOUR DATES

Thu, APR 18 Roadrunner Boston, MA

Fri, APR 19 Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY

Sat, APR 20 Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena Atlantic City, NJ

Tue, APR 23 The Fillmore Detroit, MI

Wed, APR 24 Concord Music Hall Chicago, IL

Fri, APR 26 Uptown Theatre Kansas City, MO

Sat, APR 27 Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO

Mon, APR 29 The Complex Salt Lake City, UT

Wed, MAY 1 Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill Park Flagstaff, AZ

Fri, MAY 3 Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV

Sun, MAY 5 Marquee Theatre Tempe, AZ

Tue, MAY 7 House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX

Wed, MAY 8 Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater Austin, TX

Fri, MAY 10 Tabernacle Atlanta, GA

Sat, MAY 11 Welcome to Rockville 2024 Daytona Beach, FL

Sun, MAY 12 Salvage Station Asheville, NC

Thu, MAY 16 Sonic Temple Festival 2024 Columbus, OH

Sat, JUN 22 Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN

Fri, JUN 28 Victo Fest 2024 Victoriaville, Canada