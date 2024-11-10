Sol Invicto Unveil Brutal New Single “Lost In Translation”

Home News Juliet Paiz November 10th, 2024 - 8:24 PM

Sol Invicto has dropped a new single titled “Lost In Translation” with Stephen Carpenter (Deftones) on guitar and Eric Bobo (Cypress Hill) on percussion. The song starts off with a bang, just with the first note! There are low distorted bass riffs, and the vocals are raw.

The lyrics for “Lost In Translation” go into detail about how it feels when words and feelings fail to connect. The lead singer, Sean Plague, sings about the frustrations involved with trying to communicate. The lyrics go through phases of alienation, isolation, and the gap between perception and reality.

The visualizer emphasizes this gap as it features visuals that depict the songs lyrics. There are flickering images and glitchy effects of the same yellow skull figure. There is a spiked orange bubble in the back along with a green background, there are X’s on the skulls eyes, and the words Sol Invicto with a line through it on the top.

“Lost in Translation” comes from their new EP Loosely Aware which shows the band’s ability to blend genres and create rock music with an experimental side. The EP’s themes involve themes of personal conflict and introspection which can be heard throughout “Lost in Translation.”