Aborted Team Up With Shadow of Intent’s Ben Duerr For New Single “Dreadbringer”

After the announcement of Aborted’s upcoming album Vault of Horrors, the band released a new single “Dreadbringer,” with Ben Duerr. “Dreadbringer” is a psychotic blend of guttural growls and razor sharp riffs.
This song features Ben Duerr, the vocalist of Shadow of Intent an independent Connecticut-based metal band that formed in 2013.
Vault of Horrors, the upcoming album from the death metal veterans is ready to be released on March 15.
The album contains ten tracks, all heavy death metal. Each track of the album featured a different guest vocalist ranging from Alex Erian from Despised Icon to Johnny Ciardullo from Carcosa/Angelmaker including Ben Duerr from Shadow Of Intent and more.
Aborted will also be on tour in the spring of 2024. Their full tour dates are:
16.03. DE Köln – Essigfabrik
17.03. DE Berlin – SO36
19.03. SE Stockholm – Slaktkyrkan
20.03. SE Gothenburg – Brewhouse
21.03. DK Copenhagen – Amager Bio
22.03. NL Hengelo – Metropool GZ
23.03. UK London – Electric Brixton
24.03. UK Manchester – Club Academy
25.03. UK Bristol – SWX
27.03. FR Paris – Le Machine Du Rouge
28.03. BE Sint-Niklaas – Casino
29.03. CH Pratteln – Z7
30.03. DE Karlsruhe – Substage
31.03. DE Munich – Technikum
01.04. IT Milan – Legend
02.04. AT Vienna – Arena
03.04. CZ Prague – Palac Akropolis
04.04. PL Wrocław – Zaklęte Rewiry
05.04. DE Leipzig – Hellraiser
06.04. DE Hamburg – Markthalle
The tracklist of Vault of Horrors includes:
- Dreadbringer (feat. Ben Duerr)
- Condemned To Rot (feat. Francesco Paoli)
- Brotherhood Of Sleep (feat. Johnny Ciardullo)
- Death Cult (feat. Alex Erian)
- Hell Bound (feat. Matt McGachy)
- Insect Politics (feat. Jason Evans)
- The Golgothan (feat. Hal Microutsicos)
- The Shape Of Hate (feat. Oliver Rae Aleron)
- Naturon Demonto (feat. David Simonich)
- Malevolent Haze (feat. Ricky Hoover)
Aborted is a Belgian death metal band formed in 1995 and currently consists of Sven De Caluwé, the founder and vocalist, guitarist Ian Jekelis, guitarist Dan Konradsson and drummer Ken Bedene.
