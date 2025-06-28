Tink Releases New Song “Can We Talk?” Featuring Bryson Tiller

Home News Skylar Jameson June 28th, 2025 - 1:00 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Tink has released her newest single “Can We Talk?” The song features R&B superstar Bryson Tiller and was produced by Hitmaka. The song is about communicating within a relationship. At the beginning of the song, we hear Tink asking questions about her relationship and expressing her need to connect with her partner. On the chorus, Tiller reassures her worries and confirms their connection by singing “I should be your / Number-one consolation, healin’ all your frustration / Sittin’ here, I’ve been patient, but no more waitin’ / Oh, baby, talk to me”. On “Can We Talk?” the verses are raw and the choruses are super melodic. The song is pleasant and easy listening. “Can We Talk?” is also accompanied by a music video. In this video, we see Tink sport stellar fashions and deliver choreography to us. Tiller also appears in the video alongside her. Check out the song and music video below:

Tink has been working hard when it comes to her music. The release of “Can We Talk?” comes after Tink playing both weekends of Coachella this year, headlining Winter’s Diary Music Festival in Chicago and unleashing two new projects last year, Winter’s Diary 5 and Lost Pages. Winter’s Diary 5 was the fifth part of her breakthrough album series and featured hits like “Treat Me Like Somebody” and “Songs About U”. That album also had major features from artists such as Summer Walker, Jeremih, Skilla Baby and NoCap. Lost Pages was an EP she released as a surprise. The EP also featured a collaboration with Jeremih called “Don’t Tell Nobody”. Then, on the same project, she also worked with G Herbo on the song “Mine” which was a TikTok hit before it was officially released.

Tink is also set to join Keyshia Cole on her The Way It Is 20th Anniversary Tour, which begins on July 1st in Baltimore, Maryland. The shows will run until the end of the summer with the final show being in Los Angeles, California on August 8th. Tink will join Cole in select cities including Philadelphia, Chicago, Toronto, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Houston and more. This is Tink’s second arena tour tun, the first being the Magic Hour Tour with Jhené Aiko. Tink is one supporting act amongst others including Lil Kim, Wale, Jeremih and Fridayy for Cole’s upcoming tour.