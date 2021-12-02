Tink Shares Aesthetic New Video For “Might Let You” Featuring Davido

Home News Jamie Reddy December 2nd, 2021 - 11:07 PM

Rapper-Singer Tink released a music video for her song “Might Let You” featuring Davido from her Heat of the Moment album in a smooth wind and grind club banger. The groove of the song contains a notable sample of “Bumpy’s Lament” by Soul Mann and the Brothers, also noted in “Bag Lady” by Erykah Badu, and for those who prefer “Xxplosive” by Dr. Dre. Whichever you choose, the song association can elevate any musical experience, especially a song about a sexy encounter, the core of many great songs, and this one delivers. This is one song you will want to enjoy with a partner at home or in the club.

Davido does not disappoint and adds the reggae element with his voice and compliments Tink on the track as well as the video. His smooth vocals and personality shows as he talks about what he could and wants to do with his counterpart, more specifically mentioning they will leave in the morning on their “tippy toes”.

The video shows Tink sporting Pink, white and orange outfits in an empty alley and with a classic car, strutting her stuff, showing her curves, and the intense look from her eyes and her big smile. Davido sports his blue letterman jacket as he dances next to Tink, with a brief moment where both lock eyes and who really knows what they were thinking when that happened, good vibes only.

Despite the song saying “take your time tonight”, the song is already over before the three minute mark, leaving you wanting more.

Watch the video below and slow your roll.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela