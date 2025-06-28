Bass Drum Of Death Announce New Album Six For September 2025 Release, Share New Video “Do Nothing”

Home News Isabella Bergamini June 28th, 2025 - 11:25 PM

Garage punk band Bass Drum Of Death have announced a new album for a September 2025 release and released their first single from the album, “Do Nothing.” “Do Nothing” is a fun and rebellious song about exactly as its title suggests. The band accompanied the single with a retro music video that makes the band look like they are from the late ‘80s. The track is also notably inspired by rock from the eighties. The video is simple and authentic, showing the band play their instruments whilst having a slight echoey sound to portray the desired vintage vibe.

“Do Nothing” is a part of the band’s upcoming sixth record, SIX which is set to release on September 12, 2025. The album also represents a return to their beginnings, as the band decided to record the album entirely on GarageBand. This is a nod to their first two LPs which were also recorded only on GarageBand. However, the new album is different from the band’s early work since frontman John Barrett is no longer working solo on the demos and instead has two additional bandmates. Jim Barrett plays guitar while Ian Kirkpatrick plays drums. The trio worked together in Barrett’s home studio in Nashville for several sessions until they eventually brought the album to their producer. Producer Jeremy Ferguson, who has previously worked with Cage the Elephant and White Reaper, worked with Bass Drum Of Death for ten days at his Battle Tapes studio until they were happy with the final product. SIX can be pre-ordered here.

The band is also looking forward to playing the new album on their upcoming North American tour this fall. While discussing SIX, Frontman John Barrett stated, “We wanted to get back to that feeling of our earlier records, which was taking pop song structures and dirtying them up as far as we could push it. ‘Do Nothing’ is pretty close to that edge, and it’s going to be a lot of fun to play live.” Their tour will begin on September 20 in St. Louis, MO and will end on November 22 at the Rose Music Hall in Columbia, MO. Tickets can be purchased here.

SIX Tracklist: