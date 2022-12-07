Bass Drum Of Death Shares Video For New Single “Head Change”

Home News Roy Lott December 7th, 2022 - 9:02 PM

Bass Drum Of Death has shared their latest single “Head Change,” the Zeppelin-esque third song taken from their forthcoming album, Say I Won’t, which is set to be released on January 27 via Fat Possum Records. Bandleader John Barrett says of the track, “We kind of wanted a mid-tempo psych stomper, and really didn’t change a whole lot from the demo. We added the dueling guitar bridge in the studio spur of the moment, and it ended up being one of my favorite parts on the whole record.”

The band also released its accompanying visual, which in a way is a short slasher horror film. The video sees two couples having a great night out with Karaoke and heading to a cemetery, with a man in a motorcycle outfit aiming to kill them. Check it out below.

“Head Change” follows the previously released tracks ‘“Say Your Prayers” and “Find It”. Say I Won’t is the first Bass Drum of Death album written, demoed, and recorded with the touring band instead of Barrett doing everything on his own. “My first two records were made entirely by me alone with my gear, my laptop, and a Snowball USB mic,” says Barrett. “They were just made quickly, cheaply, as an excuse to tour. I wanted to take my time with this record. Make something good that I was proud of in itself.” It is their first album since 2018’s Just Business.