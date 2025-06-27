The White Stripes Release New Stop Motion Music Video For “Red Rain” to Celebrate The 20th Anniversary of Get Behind Me Satan

Home News Leila DeJoui June 27th, 2025 - 10:27 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

To celebrate the 20 year anniversary of their Grammy-award winning album, Get Behind Me Satan, the rock duo, The White Stripes, has released a new video for their song, “Red Rain.” Their new video, which is from their 2005 fifth studio album, is a stop motion video to celebrate the anniversary, along with a limited-edition commemorative vinyl release. The releases are now available via Third Man Records. “Red Rain” was their standout song for their album, and in honor of that, they released a new video, which is available for streaming. Their video is executively produced by Audg Fenter and directed by Conor Callahan. The video took about 80 hours to bring to life, and they used about 5,989 miniature bricks.

Watch the stop-motion video for “Red Rain.”

The video was released on June 27, 2025, and in the very beginning of the video, features the stop-motion version of the duo. While the duo is there, in the black backdrop, there is blood raining and forming a puddle at their feet. During the video, you can also see the construction of all those bricks come to life. There is also a leaf floating in a blood pond, which is later to be revealed as a bird bath. There are about three white birds around the end of the bird bath, with a bunch of blood and the featured leaf floating around. The birds are not in the bath, but drinking and standing around the bath or bowl. As the video goes on, the storm progresses, turning from a few raindrops, to a full-on lighting and thunder storm.