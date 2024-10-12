Jack White Defends Detroit Following Trump’s Speech: “You’re Gonna Lose Michigan Bigly, You Wannabe Dictator Orange Clown”

Home News Lily Meline October 12th, 2024 - 12:40 PM

Jack White, in the past, has made his distaste for former president Donald Trump very clear. Just one month ago, he sued the presidential nominee for using his and his ex-wife’s song, “Seven Nation Army,” in a campaign rally without permission. Over the summer, he went on record to call out celebrities he felt normalized Trump’s behavior by treating him with even a modicum of respect.

So, when Trump went after White’s hometown, Detroit, Michigan, he naturally took it personally. The presidential nominee gave a speech earlier this week at the Detroit Economic Club where, according to NME, he described the city as “once great” and that if fellow presidential candidate Kamala Harris won, “​​Our whole country will end up being like Detroit…You’re going to have a mess on your hands.”

White, upon watching a clip of the speech, had some things to say. In an Instagram post, he complained about the comments made by Trump, saying, “What kind of political idiot insults Detroit while SPEAKING TO DETROITERS??? Guess what trump, YOU AIN’T LIKE US.”

His comments garnered mixed reactions, with some agreeing with White’s point and respecting him for standing up for his city, while others think he, as a musician, shouldn’t speak up on political matters, even though this type of comment is quite normal for White.

His post ended with the prediction that Trump would lose the Michigan vote “bigly” by directly insulting them, adding on by calling him a “wannabe dictator orange clown.” Whether or not this hypothesis comes to fruition is yet to be seen, though it’s possible that White bringing light to Trump’s speech could make some Michigan natives consider if Trump has their best interests at heart.