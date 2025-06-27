Lorde Reflects On Possible Pregnancy On New Track “Clearblue”

Home News Steven Taylor June 27th, 2025 - 1:52 PM

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt

Lorde’s recent release of Virgin, her fourth studio album which dropped today, came with many reflective and deeply introspective tracks from the popular artist. Following feelings of disconnect from her previous work and questioning aspects of herself including her gender identity, the album carries with it feelings of rediscovery, rebirth and independence. The album’s seventh track “Clearblue” however provides an even more intimate, personal and somewhat shocking story of potential pregnancy from the singer.

The track’s stripped back production is completely devoid of proper instrumentals, only featuring the vocals of Lorde. This creates an otherworldly, unsettling yet emotional atmosphere to the track, with the discontenting vibes escalating further with nondistinctive vocalizations layered alongside the lyrics. The lyrics to this short track, as reported by Nylon, have Lorde reflecting on the possibility of the singer being pregnant as she waits on the results of a test. She reflects on the high of feeling free and independent – an independence she would lose should the test come back being positive. Convinced she must be positive, she tries preparing herself mentally and pictures the changes occurring in her body and recounts the intimate events that lead up to her current situation. Eventually however, the test returns negative and while unclear if this is the result she was truly hoping for, it is obvious she feels lost after this ordeal, never wanting to go through this again.

While one of the most intense parts of Virgin‘s reflective narrative, the whole album similarly features Lorde trying o come to better terms with herself. Tracks like “Hammer” and “Man of the Year” reflect further on feeling such as her gender identity and independence. Virgin is available for release today.

Virgin Tracklist

1. “Hammer”

2. “What Was That”

3. “Shapeshifter”

4. “Man of the Year”

5. “Favourite Daughter”

6. “Current Affairs”

7. “Clearblue”

8. “GRWM”

9. “Broken Glass”

10. “If She Could See Me Now”

11. “David”