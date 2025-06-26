Post Animal & Joe Keery Share Reflective New Single & Video “What’s A Good Life”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 26th, 2025 - 2:01 PM

Post Animal will release IRON, their new album and first album reunited with original band member Djo and Joe Keery in 7 plus years, next month. Today, the band has teased the record with another single, “What’s A Good Life,” alongside a video featuring all five members of Post Animal and Keery, which is fitting as all six of them take turns on vocals for this track.

The music video also features the Omaha Hell Hounds, Nebraska’s premier armored combat team, who invited the guys to their gym while they passed through town. On “What’s A Good Life,” the Hell Hounds give a glimpse into what it is like to be on their team and performing combat with real weapons but they also give back to their community hosting charity fundraisers for local non-profits. The band says: “They shifted their weekly strength training plans to accommodate our visit. Great people, real friends, making sure to do what they love to do.”

IRON will be released on July 25, with each band member bringing in song ideas and taking turns on lead vocals. The entire record was written and produced by the five members of Post Animal and Keery. It was engineered by Dalton Allison & Charles Glanders, and mixed by DJO co-producer Adam Thein & Allison. “This record felt like a revitalization of our friendships and our band,” Hirshland says. “We always work collaboratively, but it’s amazing how reintroducing Joe into the mix brought back that dynamic from 2017.”