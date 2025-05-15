Post Animal & Joe Keery Share Thumping New Single “Pie In The Sky”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 15th, 2025 - 8:29 PM

Post Animal will be releasing their new album, IRON, their new album this summer and following the previously-released a lead single “Last Goodbye,” “Pie In the Sky” is another taste of the record. While talking about the song, the band says: “‘Pie in the Sky’is really a song about coming together and letting our collective freak flag fly. It’s a bunch of hooligans gathering in a barn yard singing camp fire songs.”

Featuring all members sharing vocal duty on the ditty, there is a vintage AM radio glow to “Pie in the Sky” that is a giddy-up bass and thumping percussion giving way to a layered harmony. “Make me wanna sell my soul for just a bit of your shine/ How am I gonna fill this hole, if your heart ain’t mine?”

IRON will be released on July 25, with each band member bringing in song ideas and taking turns on lead vocals. The entire record was written and produced by the five members of Post Animal and Keery. It was engineered by Dalton Allison & Charles Glanders and mixed by DJO co-producer Adam Thein & Allison.