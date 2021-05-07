Author & Punisher Shares New Cover of Perturbator’s “Excess” and Announces New EP Featuring INVSN, HEALTH, Pig Destroyer and More

Home News Krista Marple May 7th, 2021 - 10:22 PM

Author & Punisher took to his official Instagram account to announce the release of his collaborative EP. The announcement came alongside his rendition of Perturbator’s “Excess,” which is available to stream now.

The new EP, which is also titled Excess, also features HEALTH, INVSN, Pig Destroyer, OddZoo and She Past Away. Tristan Shone, the singular member of Author & Punisher, posted on Instagram stating, “In the middle of making this record I decided to shake things up and rake my face across the coals in the form of a Perturbator cover! Thanks to John Cota for mixing this one. “Excess” is up on all streaming services now. Link in bio.”

Shone also noted that all of the songs that will be featured on the forthcoming EP will be released one by one over the course of the next few months. Excess will be Shone’s first album release since Beastland, which dropped in 2018.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Author & Punisher (@authorandpunisher)

Author & Punisher’s upcoming full-length studio album has been in the process for several months and is still expected to be released sometime later this year. Perturbator is also scheduled to release their forthcoming album Lustful Sacraments. The announcement of the release came in early March and was accompanied by their new track “Death of the Soul.” Lustful Sacraments will drop on May 28 via Blood Music.

Photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva