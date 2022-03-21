Perturbator And Health Announce Summer 2022 Co-Headlining Tour Dates

Home News Tara Mobasher March 21st, 2022 - 8:02 PM

Perturbator will be touring in North America for his first time since Psycho Las Vegas in 2019. Co-headliner will be joining him in the United States and Canada.

The upcoming tour will be in support of 2021’s Lustful Sacraments. The tour will begin August 27 in Dallas, and conclude September 18 in San Francisco. They will travel through Austin, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Baltimore, New York, Philadelphia, Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Detroit Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver and Los Angeles.

The tour will continue on October 6 in Lille, France, and conclude November 17 in London. He will travel through Bordeaux, Toulouse, Madrid, barcelona, Strasbourg, Munich, Vienna, Budapest, Prague, Wroclaw, Berlin, Stockholm, Cologne, Glasgow, Manchester and more cities along the way.

Tickets for the upcoming tour will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Perturbator/Health North American tour:

8/28 Austin, TX @ Emo’s

8/30 Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor

8/31 Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

9/1 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

9/3 Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

9/4 New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

9/6 Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

9/7 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

9/8 Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

9/9 Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

9/11 Detroit, MI @ El Club

9/12 Chicago, IL @ Park West

9/13 Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre

9/15 Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

9/17 Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

9/18 San Francisco, CA @ August Hall