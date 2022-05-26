Final Light Collaborates with Perturbator and Cult of Luna Share Raw Self-Titled Track Off Upcoming Debut LP

Home News Megan Mandatta May 26th, 2022 - 6:20 PM

Final Light is releasing a collaboration with Perturbator and Cult of Luna that was set to occur in 2020 and was pushed back until 2022 with a self-titled album available for pre-order now and a release date of June 24. The full video can be found below.

Brooklyn Vegan reports upon a question to Roadburn of selecting a musician of its choice for collaboration they said, “when asked by Roadburn to do a collaboration with a musician of his choice, “I immediately thought of Cult of Luna,” said Perturbator (aka James Kent). “Even though my music is mostly electronic and synth-based, we both have a knack for creating atmospheres, so I thought it would be a very interesting match. I’ve been a fan for a long, long time. We had this creative discussion back and forth and we hit it off.”