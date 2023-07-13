The Beths Announce Expert In A Dying Field (Deluxe), Out 9/15, & Present New Single

According to the press release The Beths have announced a new album and released a new single. The indie-rock band has been giving their fans beautiful music and now they are adding on to their stunning collection of songs. The new release, “I Told You I Was Afraid” is an acoustic song they are adding to the original album. The new album, Expert In A Dying Field (Deluxe) will be out September 15 but is currently available for presale. The album Expert In A Dying Field was released earlier this year, and they are now adding to their beautiful demonstration of musical talent.
The singing starts immediately and is accompanied by a clear but gentle guitar, you can hear every chord movement, and it perfectly matches the raw lyrics that are so relatable and gut-wrenching. They are about fear and overcoming what scares us while acknowledging the depth of those feelings. “Kindly tell me a lie will you look me in the eye and say It’ll all be alright in the end.” Such heavy lyrics are accompanied by such a beautiful melody which creates a stunning effect that really captures the listener. The choice to make this song acoustic is outstanding because the unfiltered lyrics match the unchanged music.
They recently performed at Union Transfer this past March, but to hear more of them live, their US tour starts very soon, on July 28, 2023.