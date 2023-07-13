The Beths Announce Expert In A Dying Field (Deluxe), Out 9/15, & Present New Single

Home News Anya Kennelly July 13th, 2023 - 7:02 PM

According to the press release The Beths have announced a new album and released a new single. The indie-rock band has been giving their fans beautiful music and now they are adding on to their stunning collection of songs. The new release, “I Told You I Was Afraid” is an acoustic song they are adding to the original album. The new album, Expert In A Dying Field (Deluxe) will be out September 15 but is currently available for presale. The album Expert In A Dying Field was released earlier this year, and they are now adding to their beautiful demonstration of musical talent.

The singing starts immediately and is accompanied by a clear but gentle guitar, you can hear every chord movement, and it perfectly matches the raw lyrics that are so relatable and gut-wrenching. They are about fear and overcoming what scares us while acknowledging the depth of those feelings. “Kindly tell me a lie will you look me in the eye and say It’ll all be alright in the end.” Such heavy lyrics are accompanied by such a beautiful melody which creates a stunning effect that really captures the listener. The choice to make this song acoustic is outstanding because the unfiltered lyrics match the unchanged music.