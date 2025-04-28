The Beths Announce Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates, Share New Single & Video “Metal”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 28th, 2025 - 6:19 PM

Today, The Beths, the New Zealand-based quartet of vocalist Elizabeth Stokes, guitarist Jonathan Pearce, bassist Benjamin Sinclair and drummer Tristan Deck, have released the new single and video, “Metal,” which was born out of a time of rigorous touring, mental health struggles and several diagnoses for Stokes.”

“In some ways ‘Metal’ is a song about being alive and existing in a human body. That is something I have been acutely aware of in the last few years, where I have been on what one might call a ‘health journey’. For parts of the last few years, I kind of felt like my body was a vehicle that had carried me pretty well thus far but was breaking down, something I had little to no control over. ” said Stokes.

The artist adds: “All of the steps in the Rube Goldberg machine of life are so unlikely, and yet here we are in it. I have a hunger and a curiosity for learning about the world around me, and for learning about myself. And despite all the ways that my body feels like a broken machine, I still marvel at the complexity of such a machine.”

Also, The Beths has announce a world tour across North America, the UK and Europe this fall. They will be headlining some of their biggest venues to date including The Wiltern in Los Angeles, The Fillmore in San Francisco, The Salt Shed in Chicago, Brooklyn Paramount in New York City, Union Transfer in Philadelphia, 9:30 Club in Washington, DC and other places For tickets and more information, click here.

The Beths Tour Dates

9/18 – Dublin, IE – Button Factory

9/20 – Manchester, UK – Albert Hall

9/21 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3 TV Studio

9/22 – Leeds, UK – Project House

9/24 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy

9/25 – Birmingham, UK – XOYO

9/26 – London, UK – Roundhouse

9/27 – Brighton, UK – CHALK

9/29 – Tourcoing, FR – Le Grand Mix

9/30 – Paris, FR – Le Trabendo

10/1 – Brussels, BE – Botanique

10/13 – Cologne, DE – Kantine

10/14 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso

10/15 – Hamburg, DE – Krust

10/17 – Stockholm, SE – Slaktkyrkan

10/18 Oslo, NO – Parkteatret Scene

10/19 – Copenhagen, DK – Pumpehuset

10/11 – Berlin, DE – Lido

10/12 – Munich, DE – Strom

10/13 – Zurich, CH – Plaza

10/15 – Barcelona, ES – Razzmatazz 2

10/16 – Madrid, ES – Nazca

10/17 – Lisbon, PT – LAV

10/30 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel*

10/31 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse *

11/1 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl *

11/13 – Dallas, TX – The Studio At The Bomb Factory *

11/14 – Austin, TX – Emo’s *

11/16 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren *

11/17 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern * ^

11/18 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore *

11/12 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades *

11/14 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom *

11/15 – Seattle, WA – The Moore Theatre *

11/16 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom *

11/18 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall *

11/19 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre *

11/21 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman *

11/22 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre *

11/23 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed (Indoor) * +

11/25 – Cleveland, OH – Globe Iron *

11/26 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre *

11/28 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall *

11/29 – Montreal, QC – Beanfield Theatre *

12/2 – Boston, MA – Royale *

12/3 – Providence, RI – Fete Music Hall *

12/5 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount * #

12/6 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer *

12/9 – Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club *

* w/ Phoebe Rings

^ w/ Bret McKenzie

+ w/ Squirrel Flower

# w/ illuminati hotties