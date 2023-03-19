Unknown Mortal Orchestra Releases Music Video For ‘Meshuggah’

Home News Roy Lott March 19th, 2023 - 10:18 PM

Unknown Mortal Orchestra has released their double album V via Jagjaguwar. Accompanying the album release is a mesmerizing music video for “Meshuggah,” the song the band shared just earlier this week. Directed by Morian Mikhail, the video seamlessly combines high-stakes street racing with a touching story of young love. The “Meshuggah” video follows the pair of Vira Lata-directed videos for “Layla” and “Nadja,” both of which arrived in the weeks leading up to the album’s release

V evokes blue skies, beachside cocktail bars, hotel pools and the darkness that lurks below perfect, pristine surfaces. The desert resort city’s palm tree-lined streets reminded Ruban of a childhood spent playing by hotel swimming pools with his siblings while their entertainer parents performed in showbands across the Pacific and East Asia where he became aware of the glamorized hedonism he’d internalized since childhood and the darker side of his parents’s lifestyle when they were working as entertainers.