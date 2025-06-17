R. Kelly’s Attorney Claims Prison Officials Are Allegedly Plotting A Murder For Hire Scheme After Drug Overdose

Home News Cait Stoddard June 17th, 2025 - 12:40 PM

According to consequence.net, R. Kelly claims he allegedly overdosed on prescription pills in what he alleges was part of a targeted plot to kill him. The artist says it was allegedly orchestrated by Bureau of Prisons staff at the North Carolina correctional facility where he is currently serving a 30-year sentence.

According to TMZ, the 58-year-old singer said he allegedly spent two days at Duke University Hospital earlier this month after prison staff allegedly and purposely gave him too much of his prescribed medication, which caused him to allegedly overdose. Kelly is also allegedly accusing prison staff of withholding necessary blood-thinner medication and allegedly refusing to allow him to undergo doctor-recommended surgery to clear blood clots in his legs and lungs that are putting his life in danger.

As a result, the singer is allegedly seeking release from prison and a transfer to home confinement. In a separate filing last week, Kelly claimed that prison officials were allegedly involved in a murder-for-hire plot, alleging that they had enlisted a leader of the Aryan Brotherhood to murder him in exchange for the inmate’s own early release.

Kelly is currently serving a 30-year sentence for his alleged federal sex trafficking conviction in New York. He also received a 20-year sentence for a separate case in Chicago in 2023, 19 years of which are being served concurrently with the New York sentence.