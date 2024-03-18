R. Kelly’s Attorney Argues For Appeal, Claims RICO Laws Are Being Stretched To “Point Of Absurdity”

Home News Jocelyn Paymer March 18th, 2024 - 12:18 PM

In 2022, the singer, R. Kelly, was sentenced to 30 years in prison due to decades of alleged sexual assault. This Monday (March 18), the singer’s attorney urged a federal appeals court to overturn the convictions made against Kelly. The lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, warned the court that this current case against Kelly pushed these federal racketeering laws “to the point of absurdity” which in turn could create issues within fraternities and the laws surrounding them.

Kelly has committed crimes that go against the RICO Act (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act). Bonjean stated that prosecutors are using these laws in “preposterous” ways. She goes on to defend Kelly and his team/employees by stating that they did not know the young girls they allegedly lured and abused were underage. This display of organized crime does in fact go against the RICO Act nine times regarding the R. Kelly case. Bonjean states, “The government has extended the RICO statute to a set of circumstances that is so beyond what the framers intended, which was to get at organized crime. Now, we’re talking about an organization with an alleged criminal, but not organized crime.”

Bonjean continues to attempt to convince the judges that their use of this act is wild and unlawful. However, many judges and people of power are not seeing eye to eye with her including Assistant US Attorney Kayla Crews Bensing and Judge Richard J. Sullivan. Bensing stated, “The defendant had a system in place that lured young people into his orbit and then took over their lives.” They both had words to say that leaned towards the side of Kelly being guilty of these alleged crimes.