R. Kelly Claims to Have Written 25 Albums Since Being Incarcerated

Home News Jazmin Mendoza March 7th, 2025 - 6:22 PM

The King of R&B R. Kelly, claims that he’s written 25 albums since his incarceration in 2022. Kelly teased some of his recording while making an appearance on the podcast Inmate Tea with A&P.

Getting R. Kelly on the phone from prison put podcasters April Smith and Patricia Dillard in a serious dilemma … one where they risked backlash from the public, and even their own families. Full story HERE: https://t.co/bxXHdUu9oo pic.twitter.com/33rkyEjwEE — TMZ (@TMZ) March 7, 2025

He treated listeners to snippets of past songs such as, “When a Woman’s Fed Up” and “Step in the Name of Love.” Describing singing as a beautiful disease that’s incurable.” Emphasizing his dedication to the craft despite the circumstances. Ciara Releases Reissue of Goodies Removing R. Kelly and Adding Windows Alert Noise.



Kelly is currently serving a 30-year sentence after he was charged with the sexual exploitation of children, kidnapping, and forced labor in June of 2022. Supreme Court Refuses to Let R. Kelly Appeal Convictions of Child Sex Crimes. Three months later, he was found guilty on three counts of child pornography and another three counts of child sex trafficking according to Consequence.

Before Kelly’s imprisonment, he had an amazing career releasing 18 studio albums and having many hit singles like “I Believe I Can Fly,” “Bump N’ Grind,” and Ignition (Remix).” He began to run into controversy when he married Princess of R&B Aaliya, who was 15 years old at the time of their marriage while he was 27 years old. They led many people on to believe she was 18 at the time. He was charged years later for racketeering because of this.

Despite the legal challenges, Kelly continues to remain optimistic about his future stating that he’s “working on getting out” and is “using patience as a tactic.” As of right now, there are no specifics on the alleged 2 albums, but whether or not they are released to the public or remain personal endeavors has yet to be seen.

Looks like R. Kelly is going to have to have a little more patience based on his long sentence.