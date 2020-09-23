A Mysterious Toaster Portal and Michael Sheen Star in New Video for Kelly Lee Owens’ “Corner of My Sky” Featuring John Cale

Home News Aaron Grech September 23rd, 2020 - 1:19 PM

Electronic musician Kelly Lee Owens has teamed up with John Cale for her latest single and music video release “Corner Of My Sky,” from her latest studio album Inner Song out now on Smalltown Supersound. This latest video stars Michel Sheen, an actor on The Fox series Prodigal Son, who has also made appearances in the films Tron: Legacy and Midnight in Paris.

“Corner of My Sky,” shows Sheen playing with a toaster than vanishes slices of bread, as he becomes more confounded by the object. The bread slices end up scattered in various places around Wales, ending up in empty fields, a rooftop and a puddle, before Owens is shown in the last frames returning the slices. The song itself is a hypnotic electronica track, with an infectious bass infused synth, an eclectic beat and Cale’s vocals giving the song a nostalgic feel.

Inner Song came out in August 28 and also contained a single for “On.” Owens explained that the album was recorded during the three most difficult years of her life, which inspired her to make it a personal project. The album’s use of the Welsh language, alongside her collaboration with Cale and Sheen are further examples of this personal touch, as she used it to highlight Welsh heritage.

“I knew I wanted a visual for ‘Color of My Sky’ and having been connected to Michael Sheen earlier in the year, I dared asked if he would like to be involved,” Owens stated in a press release. “Luckily he said yes! In Wales we live by the sentiment that ‘If you don’t ask, you don’t get.’ And so a true welsh collaboration in the form of John Cale, Michael and I was formed.”