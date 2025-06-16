DEVO & The B-52s Announce Fall 2025 Joint North American Tour

Home News Cait Stoddard June 16th, 2025 - 12:42 PM

Two of rock’s most influential and distinctive forces, The B-52s and Devo, will unite for the 2025 Cosmic De-Evolution Tour, which is a co-headlining 11-date run serving as both bands’ continuing concert farewells. Lene Lovich will open the celebratory trek that will currently launch on September 24, in Toronto and wraps on November 2, in Houston. For tickets and more information, click here.

With selling over 20 million albums worldwide, The B-52s have quietly impacted alternative music, fashion and culture over the course of four plus decades. They count John Lennon, Madonna, James Murphy, Arcade Fire, Lady Gaga and Michael Stipe among their many disciples. Panic! At The Disco, Blood Orange, The Offspring, Pitbull, Roger Sanchez, and DJ Shadow have sampled classics from the band’s discography as Seth MacFarlane’s Family Guy, The Simpsons, Sugarland and more offered up covers of their own.

In 1973, out of the remnants of late ’60s political activism and the rising post-punk music climate, the seminal band Devo was born. The formative lineup consisted of two sets of brothers Mark and Bob Mothersbaugh and Gerald and Bob Casale along with drummer Alan Myers, all hailing from Akron, Ohio. The band’s prophetic message of “Devolution” and their strikingly original fusion of electronics and punk made them a singular influence throughout the ’80s and into the ’90s.

Cosmic De-Evolution Tour Dates

9/24 – Toronto, ONT – Budweiser Stage

9/25 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

10/2 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

10/4 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

10/5 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

10/16 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

10/18 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl10/24

10/24 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

10/25 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

11/1 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

11/2 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman

Photo Credit: Sam Pittman