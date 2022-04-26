The B-52s Announce Fall 2022 Farewell Tour Dates

Home News Matt Matasci April 26th, 2022 - 3:03 PM

45 years since the band debuted on stage, the B-52s have announced a farewell tour. The tour will begin in Seattle towards the end of August and continue through to November. The band’s final scheduled show is on November 11 in Atlanta, GA, not far from where the legendary new wave band was founded in Athens, GA.

Opening acts for the tour are The Tubes and KC & The Sunshine Band. The Tubes will open the Seattle and San Francisco shows while KC & The Sunshine Band will open the shows in Mashantucket, Boston, Washington DC, Chicago, New York City, Atlantic City, Los Angeles and Atlanta. The tour will hit 11 cities, with a pair of dates in New York City at the Beacon Theatre and a three-night-stand in Las Vegas as The Venetian Theatre.

During the band’s 40+ year career, they’ve sold over 20 million albums. While they’re best known for the poppy wedding reception/karaoke classics “Love Shack” and “Roam,” they were a much more envelope-pushing group with other notable tracks like “Mesopotamia” and the beach-y classic “Rock Lobster.” In fact, the album that contained “Love Shack” and “Roam” was considered a bit of a comeback album following the death of their guitarist Ricky Wilson.

The B-52s released their self-titled debut in 1979 and released seven more studio albums, culminating in the surprisingly-solid comeback album Funplex in 2008. It was their first record since 1992’s Cindy Wilson-less LP Good Stuff

B-52s Farewell Tour Dates

08/22 – Seattle, WA – McCaw Hall*

09/29 – Mashantucket, CT – Foxwoods Casino**

09/30 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall**

10/01 – Washington, DC – The Anthem**

10/07 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre**

10/13 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre**

10/14 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre**

10/15 – Atlantic City, NJ – Ovation Hall – Ocean Casino**

10/19 – Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian Theatre

10/21 – Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian Theatre

10/22 – Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian Theatre

10/28 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic Auditorium*

10/29 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic Auditorium*

11/04 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater**

11/11 – Atlanta, GA – The Fox Theatre**

*The Tubes

**KC & The Sunshine Band