The B-52s Announce Las Vegas Residency 2023

Following The B-52s final performance of their “Farewell Tour on November 11, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia, at the Fox Theatre, the world’s greatest party band will be taking over the Venetian Theatre inside Las Vegas’ Venetian Resort for a ten-night residency starting May 5, 2023. After the band’s initial performance, the B-52s will reconvene for a few nights every other month. In May, the band will perform on the 6th, 10th, 12th, and 13th. The band will then take a break and return to the Venetian Theatre in late August-early September for their final five performances. The B-52s will perform August 25th, 26th, 30th, and September 2nd and 3rd. See the full schedule for their residency below.

Artist pre-sale tickets begin November 30th at 1 pm ET, while pre-sale for Venetian resort members and Live Nation/Ticketmaster customers go live a day later on December 1st at 1:00 pm ET. Presale will end at the same time on December 2nd. Tickets will be available on Ticketmaster (Consequence Sound).

The B-52s Las Vegas Residency Dates 2023:

05/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

05/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

05/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

05/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

05/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

08/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

08/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

08/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

09/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

09/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

The B-52s also just wrapped up their last tour ever, “The Farewell Tour,” earlier this month.

In 2018, the B-52s issued a cease-and-desist against a Floridian circus that has received over one hundred violations for animal cruelty for using their songs “Meet the Flintstones” and “The Bedrock Twitch” in their circus acts.