Converage + Coalesce Releases Live at CBGB’s In Tribute To Rich Hall

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

In a tribute to the late Rich Hall, famous bands Converge and Coalesce have released an intense live recording from their memorable 1996 show at CBGB. This release honors Hall’s significant impact on underground music, especially in shaping hardcore music. Rich Hall wasn’t just a promoter; he saw potential in the growing scene and supported it with dedication.

In the 1990s, Rich Hall was important to the New York hardcore music scene. He helped transform places like CBGB into popular spots for new metallic hardcore bands. His passion and dedication made these venues lively and creative spaces in New York City’s tough music environment. Because of Hall’s enthusiasm and welcoming nature, bands such as Converge and Coalesce got chances they never thought possible before. His support allowed them to grow their fanbase, helping this style of music become more successful overall.

The newly released album, “Live at CBGB’s,” is more than just music; it captures an important time for the iconic venue and its genre. The album showcases band performances full of energy and spirit that defined this period. It serves as a tribute to a loved figure and records an important moment in music history, celebrating a night that still impacts fans and musicians today.

This weekend in Brooklyn, there will be a series of benefit shows to honor Rich Hall and his lasting impact on the music community. Proceeds from a new album available online and for pre-order as double vinyl will go to support the Hall family indefinitely, keeping Rich’s kind spirit alive within the community he helped create.

Jacob Bannon from Converge and Sean Ingram from Coalesce stress that this project is more than just an album; it’s a heartfelt tribute to their dear friend who gave them many opportunities. The recording lets fans relive a special night at CBGB, which was meaningful for the bands, Rich Hall, and their music genre’s growth. This release honors Rich Hall’s significant impact on music while keeping his legacy alive so that his family feels thankful support from the community. It’s a testament to how much love and dedication he put into the music world.

Converge:

1. Forsaken (Live at CBGBs)

2. Dead (Live at CBGBs)

3. For You (Live at CBGBs)

4. Antithesis (Live at CBGBs)

5. Color Me Blood Red (Live at CBGBs)

6. The Saddest Day (Live at CBGBs)

Coalesce:

1. A Safe Place. (Live at CBGBs)

2. Cut To Length (Live at CBGBs)

3. Grain of Salt (Live at CBGBs)

4. Blend as Well (Live at CBGBs)

5. Harvest of Maturity (Live at CBGBs)

6. 73c (Live at CBGBs)

7. This is the Last (Live at CBGBs)

8. Simulcast (Live at CBGBs)

