Post. Festival Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Emma Ruth Rundle, Converge, Cave In & More

January 8th, 2025

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Post. Festival has announced their 2025 Lineup, with headliners such as Emma Ruth Rundle, Converge, Cave and others. The festival is set to take off in July 2025, with shows from the 24th to the 26th at the Hifi/Hifi Annex in Indianapolis, Indiana. The premier festival that features the highest-quality post-rock, post-metal, post-hardcore and post-punk music is excited to announce the next wave of bands to play the fest. Fans and those who plan to attend should be thrilled for the action packed event that you definitely don’t want to miss.

In 2024, Emma Ruth Rundle released her poetry book, The Bella Vista, and embarked on a U.S. tour with Storefront Church and Ora Cogan. In 2025, fans can anticipate her performance at the Post. Festival in Indianapolis, where she’ll deliver her signature atmospheric and emotive music. Converge released a live album recorded in Orlando, with proceeds supporting Hurricane Helene relief efforts. They also entered the studio to work on new material, with drummer Ben Koller revealing they’ve been working on 27 new songs. In 2025, fans can anticipate Converge’s participation in major festivals, including Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival in Columbus, Ohio, on May 9, and Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach, Florida, on May 15.

Attendees can anticipate immersive, atmospheric performances that exemplify the depth and diversity of the post-rock genre. The festival fosters a sense of community among fans and artists, offering an intimate setting for high-quality live music experiences. As an all-ages event, it welcomes a diverse audience, ensuring accessibility for both seasoned enthusiasts and newcomers to the genre. Tickets are available for purchase through the official festival website.