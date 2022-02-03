All Time Low File Lawsuit To Identify Alleged Social Media Accuser

Home News Tara Mobasher February 3rd, 2022 - 5:29 PM

Following anonymous allegations of sexual assault against All Time Low guitarist Jack Barakat by social media accounts, the band filed a libel lawsuit to identify the accusers. The lawsuit says that the band members hope to “utilize discovery including subpoenas to uncover the identifies of those that defamed them.”

Different accounts on Twitter and Tiktok showed women accusing the singer of assault, one alleging she was brought on their tour bus when she was 13, and another alleging she met Barakat at 10. In a statement signed by All Time Low, the members said that the allegations were “absolutely and unequivocally false.”

“Regrettably, this is the only course remaining to properly restore their reputations and repair the damage to their business,” the lawsuit said. “[The band] will then donate any proceeds derived from this litigation to charities that support victims of sexual abuse.”

It continued, “[We have] no choice but to mobilize and utilize the civil court system to identify the culprits, prove that the defamatory statements are false, and seek justice.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer