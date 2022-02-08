Wonderstruck Festival Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Vampire Weekend, The Lumineers, All Time Low And More

Home News Jamie Reddy February 8th, 2022 - 10:42 PM

The Wonderstruck festival announces their return with a jam packed weekend with acts such as Vampire Weekend, The Lumineers, All Time Low, MIchael Franti & Spearhead, 24KGoldn and many more. The Festival is set to be on July 9 and 10 in Cleveland. The two headliners are both huge grammy nominated acts which will likely generate the crowd of devoted fans. This will be the sixth festival for the series and will take part in the long list of festivals where the people are dying to get back in the audience of their favorite performers in full force. Check out the lineup in the post below.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat