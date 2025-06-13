Jehnny Beth Drops New Single “Obsession”

Home News Leila DeJoui June 13th, 2025 - 5:32 PM

istoric Park on September 16, 2022.

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt

On June 13, 2025, the singer Jehnny Beth released a new song, “Obsession.” Her new single will appear on her new album. You Heartbreaker, You, is her new album which is set to release on Aug. 29 of this year via Fiction. She had gotten the title from the album from the lyrics of this song. The song was written with Johnny Hostile, which Beth has worked with before. The song was recorded and produced at their 20L07 studio in France, according to an article by NME. “’Obsession’ is the first song Johnny and I wrote together for this album,” said Beth. “The lyrics ‘you heartbreaker, you’ gave the title to the album but, more than that, the song gave the album its tone. It is probably one of the most detailed tracks on the record.” Her song is also pretty heavily influenced by rock. There is a time in the song where the drums overpower the song and the guitar follows the drums.

Listen to and watch “Obsession.”

Her new single was also released with a music video. The video is black and white the entire time and also vertical. Throughout the video, there are clips of Beth that look like she is hiding in a jacket. She is also seen in the video shirtless and wet, as if taking a shower. There are close-ups of her eyes and her mouth while she is singing during the video. During the video there is a time where she is not seen, it is only a blank screen with one word of text. The text alternates between the words, “you,” “heartbreaker” and “love.”