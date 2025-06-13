Alison Goldfrapp Shares Striking New Single “Sound & Light”

Home News Steven Taylor June 13th, 2025 - 4:47 PM

Alison Goldfrapp has released “Sound & Light,” a new single off her upcoming album Flux. The new release is the third released in anticipation of the upcoming album, set for a release on August 15th. The track can be found on Goldfrapp’s YouTube.

The single has a slow, ethereal and electronic atmosphere, with a synth-heavy instrumental. Goldfrapp provides slow, droning and airy vocals with a strong echo effect on the chorus, which all in all creates a sort of clean, dreamlike vibe for the song. Written first for her new album, Goldfrapp stated in a press release the song is about ““the excitement of an open vista and wanting to embrace a new feeling of emotional freedom.”

According to Goldfrapp, “Sound & Light” comes based on a lifelong dream of hers. “I’d been chasing the Northern Lights for years,” she says. “I’d gone to Finland, Iceland and Norway but never managed to catch them.” She states the song was inspired by the sights, and her own “fantasy” of the stunning natural phenomenon, which she had longed to see her whole life. By some stroke of luck, Goldfrapp states that the very evening she began work on the track, she had been able to witness the lights, as if the song itself brought them out.

“Sound & Light” follows “Find Xanadu” and “Reverberotic” as the third single released off of the upcoming album Flux. The album, set to be released later this year in August, will be the second solo release b the artist, following her 2023 debut solo album The Love Invention.