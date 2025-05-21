Alison Goldfrapp Shares Sensual New Single “Reverberotic”

Home News Skyy Rincon May 21st, 2025 - 3:25 AM

Alison Goldfrapp, one-half of eponymous electronic duo Goldfrapp, has returned with a brand new single entitled “Reverberotic.” The track serves as yet another taste of her forthcoming album Flux which is set to arrive later this year on August 15. Flux will mark her second solo full-length release following 2023’s highly lauded The Love Invention.

“Reverberotic” is the second track previewed from the album thus far with the lead single “Find Xanadu” being released alongside the initial announcement in late April. Goldfrapp will notably be releasing the record via her own label A.G. Records, a step in a new direction for her.

“If you’re lucky to have the option, owning your own masters feels like a no-brainer these days. While being a solo independent artist comes with its own sets of challenges, it truly suits me and has given myself and the people I work with a sense of empowerment and invigoration for this album,” Goldfrapp offered with regards to her switch as the owner of an independent label and how that has affected her work on this record.

She is currently on a brief tour of the UK in support of Scissor Sisters, set to play The O2 Arena in London on May 23, hitting up Leeds on the 24th, Birmingham on the 25th, Belfast on the 27th before rounding out the trek in Dublin, Ireland on May 28.

In other news, Goldfrapp had previously collaborated with fellow electronic icons Royksopp on a joint track entitled “Impossible” from their 2022 project Profound Mysteries.