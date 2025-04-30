Alison Goldfrapp Announces New Album Flux For August 2025 Release, Shares New Single “Find Xanadu”

Home News Michael Ferrara April 30th, 2025 - 5:19 PM

Outstanding and iconic artist known as Alison Goldfrapp has announced the new and upcoming release of her project, Flux, which is to be released this summer. Goldfrapp also has released a new single titled “Find Xanadu”, which is track number seven from the upcoming album. To cap off all the announcements, she also plans to hit the stages with her Spring 2025 tour beginning in May. Listen to the new single below.

Alison Goldfrapp is an English singer, songwriter, and record producer best known as the lead vocalist of the electronic music duo Goldfrapp, which she formed with composer Will Gregory in 1999. Known for her ethereal voice and theatrical stage presence, she has been a major force in shaping the band’s eclectic sound, which spans synth-pop, glam rock, ambient and folk influences. Albums like Felt Mountain, Black Cherry and Seventh Tree earned critical acclaim for their innovation and style. In 2023, Goldfrapp released her debut solo album The Love Invention, further showcasing her versatility and enduring influence in electronic and pop music.

Alison Goldfrapp’s new single “Find Xanadu” is a shimmering homage to fantasy and escapism, drawing inspiration from Olivia Newton-John’s iconic song “Xanadu.” Goldfrapp describes the original as “slightly melancholic but anthemic,” capturing a blend of sweetness and kitsch that resonates with her own artistic sensibilities. In “Find Xanadu,” she channels this duality, crafting a dreamy, synth-laden track that invites listeners into a lush, otherworldly soundscape. The song reflects her ongoing fascination with transformation and the allure of imagined worlds, offering a euphoric escape from reality.

FLUX TRACKLIST:

1. Hey Hi Hello

2. Sound & Light

3. Reverberotic

4. Strange Things Happen

5. UltraSky

6. Play It (Shine Like A Nova Star)

7. Find Xanadu

8. Cinnamon Light

9. Ordinary Day

10. Magma