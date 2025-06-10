Rita Ora Shares Playful New Single & Video “Heat”

Home News Juliet Paiz June 10th, 2025 - 4:05 AM

Rita Ora just turned up the temperature with the release of her new single and music video “Heat,” perfectly timed to coincide with her performance at the World Pride Music Festival in Washington, D.C. The track is a bold, flirty summer anthem packed with energy and joy. It is exactly what fans have come to love about Ora’s sound.

Produced by Peter Thomas and co-written by an all-star team including Leland, Michael Matosic and Troye Sivan, “Heat” bursts with infectious pop hooks and tropical grooves. It’s playful and cheeky, with a bright, feel-good chorus that begs to be blasted with the windows down. Lyrically, the song celebrates self-expression, freedom and the thrill of living in the moment. Ora herself calls it “bold, cheeky, and totally drenched in golden, feel-good energy” and that energy radiates throughout both the track and the video.

The music video, directed by Justin Daashuur Hopkins, is a surreal celebration of Miami’s eccentric beach culture. Set along a lively stretch of Miami Beach, the video plunges viewers into a dreamlike day full of dancing, sunbathing and unapologetic self-expression. With visual inspiration drawn from the iconic photography of Martin Parr, the video captures a wild, sweaty, and joyful version of paradise.

“Heat” is a bold summer song. With its irresistible beat and colorful visuals, Rita Ora invites fans to let loose, be bold and celebrate who they are without apology.