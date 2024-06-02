Rita Ora Shares Catchy New Single & Video “Ask And You Shall Receive”

Home News Kayleigh Lycans June 2nd, 2024 - 7:16 PM

Rita Ora Press Photo

Rita Ora has just recently released a new single and music video “Ask and You Shall Receive.” This is Ora’s most recent release since her 2023 album You & I, that was described “charismatic, energetic, and striking” by Mxdwn. “Ask and You Shall Receive” matches this energy and does not disappoint. In conversation about the new single Ora describes “The song is full of upbeat, summery vibes and is about seizing the moment romantically, and diving straight in with that special someone. It was co-written by the amazing Raye, which feels like such a full circle moment, as I have so many amazing memories from when we were on the road together for the Phoenix tour.” The multi-platinum artist will be performing directly after the single’s debut, at the Mighty Hoopla Festival tonight, June 2, 2024, in London.

The video for “Ask and You Shall Receive” was directed by Dano Cerny, it features Ora in a 24-hour laundromat that was inspired by 1985 Levis 501 commercial starring Nick Kamen. In a plethora of plot-twists and costume changes, Rita Ora is seen dancing around the laundromat around a bunch of nefarious characters. Including a cameo of Ora’s husband, filmmaker, and actor Taika Waititi. The song is fun and passionate, a dance groove that could surely ignite any dance floor and the video does not disappoint.

With 13 10 to UK singles, Rita Ora has proved pop legacy. The new single “Ask and You Shall Receive” is a perfect example of dance pop greatness and is not one to miss.