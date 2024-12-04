Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory Announce Spring 2025 North American Tour Dates, Share New Single “Southern Life (What It Must Be Like)”

Home News Charlotte Huot December 4th, 2024 - 2:26 PM

Photo: Kayln Over

Sharon Van Etten is hitting the road in 2025 with her new band, The Attachment Theory, marking a significant evolution in her live performances. The tour kicks off on February 14th in Seattle, Washington, and spans major cities across North America, including Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto and New York. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 13th at 10 a.m. local time, with more information available at sharonvanetten.com/tour, according to a press release.

This tour is a highly anticipated return to the stage for Van Etten, who has been praised by Rolling Stone for “going all-in” with her new band. Fans can expect an electrifying live experience as the group brings their dynamic sound to life. In anticipation for their Spring 2025 tour, they have also released a new single, “Southern Life (What It Must Be Like).”

The tour will coincide with the release of Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory’s self-titled debut album, out February 7th. The album showcases Van Etten’s first fully collaborative effort with her bandmates — Jorge Balbi on drums, Devra Hoff on bass and vocals and Teeny Lieberson on synth, piano, guitar and vocals — and highlights a bold, raw sound.

The latest single, “Southern Life (What It Must Be Like),” offers a preview of the album’s direction. Shot on 35mm film, the accompanying video captures the band’s recent surprise performance at Los Angeles’ iconic Viper Room and showcases their intense, captivating stage presence. Produced by Marta Salogni at London’s The Church, the album is already generating buzz, with Vulture noting that it pushes Van Etten “to go louder, rawer, and altogether more evocative at every turn.”

With her new band and a fresh set of songs, Sharon Van Etten is poised to deliver an unforgettable live experience in 2025. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to her music, this tour promises to be a must-see event.

2025 North American Tour Dates

02/14/25 – Seattle, Washington – The Showbox

02/16/25 – Portland, Oregon – Crystal Ballroom

02/19/25 – San Francisco, California – The Fillmore

02/22/25 – Los Angeles, California – The Greek Theatre

03/01/25 – Denver, Colorado – Ogden Theatre

03/06/25 – Chicago, Illinois – Riviera Theatre

03/08/25 – Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall

03/12/25 – New York, New York – Beacon Theatre

03/15/25 – Boston, Massachusetts – House of Blues

Additional dates and cities will be announced soon, making this one of Van Etten’s most extensive tours in recent years.

Photo credit: Kayln Over